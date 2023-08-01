Angus Cloud was still mourning his father, Conor Hickey, when the actor died on Monday, July 31.

Hickey died on May 18 after a short illness, according to a tribute shared by his former rugby club Ashbourne AFC. “Conor left for California in the 80’s after a very successful career at Ashbourne, which included being a member of the O’Connell Cup winning team in 1979,” read the obituary shared by the club, which is based in County Meath, Ireland. “He first landed in L.A. but settled in the Bay Area of San Francisco.”

While Cloud used his middle name “Angus,” his legal first name was Conor, in honor of his father. In one of his final Instagram posts, Cloud paid tribute to his late dad. “Miss u breh,” Cloud wrote on July 14.

Cloud, who died on Monday at age 25, was best known for playing Fezco on HBO’s Euphoria. In a statement announcing his death, Cloud’s family noted that the late actor was very close to his father, who was buried in his native Ireland last week.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family told TMZ. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

A cause of death was not immediately announced, but Cloud’s family noted that he had struggled with mental health issues before his passing.

“We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they said. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, reported a “possible overdose” to 911 before her son was pronounced dead. The Oakland Police Department responded to Angus’ residence on Monday around 11:30 a.m. PT after Lisa called dispatch and said her son didn’t have a pulse. First responders pronounced Angus dead on the scene.

Tributes to the late actor poured in from his friends and colleagues after news broke of his death. “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” read a message shared by the official Twitter account for Euphoria. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s sponsor, shared a photo of himself and Angus via his Instagram Story. “Couldn’t be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope his sensitive soul is at rest,” Domingo, 53, wrote. “Check on loved ones. Check on them.”