Angus Cloud was mourned by his Euphoria costars following his tragic death. He was 25.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” the official Twitter page for Euphoria account shared on Monday, July 31. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Earlier that day, Cloud’s family shared with TMZ that the actor had passed away one week after the death of his father.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the message read. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

