Maude Apatow will always have a special place in her heart for late Euphoria costar Angus Cloud — who was her frequent scene partner — following his death.

“Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard,” Apatow, 25, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 2 alongside a series of photos of and with the late actor. “He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

She concluded her post with a message to Cloud: “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever. ❤️.”

News broke on Monday, July 31, that Cloud died one week after he attended his father’s funeral in Ireland. The actor was 25. (Cloud’s father, Conor Hickey, passed away in May after a brief illness.)

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family said in a statement at the time. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Cloud’s loved ones noted that “Angus was open about his battle with mental health,” ahead of his passing. The family concluded by sharing their “hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Us Weekly later confirmed that on the day of his death, Cloud’s mom called 911 in Oakland, California, and reported a “possible overdose.” When the police arrived on scene, Cloud did not have a pulse and he was pronounced dead.

Cloud was best known for playing drug dealer Fezco “Fez” on HBO’s Euphoria from 2019 to 2022. During season 2 of the drama, fans began rooting for Fez and Lexi’s (Apatow) love story after the characters connected during the New Year’s Eve party that kicked off the new episodes.

The season 2 finale, however, left viewers wanting more from the pair after Fez was detained by the police and unable to attend Lexi’s school play. (He had a bouquet of flowers, pressed his shirt and wrote her a letter before he was derailed by a shooting at his home, which he survived.)

While Fez missed the play, Cloud told Variety in February 2022 that he thought Lexi would eventually forgive him. He also revealed that his character’s note was “a congratulations” for Lexi and a sign that they were “taking it to the next level.”

Apatow, meanwhile, gushed to Entertainment Weekly that same month about how wonderful it was to share the screen with Cloud during season 2.

“I love working with Angus. I think Angus is such a great actor, and we just have so much fun working together. So for selfish reasons, I hope we get to do more scenes together because it’s fun. He’s just a great partner,” she said. “He’s so present and talented, and yeah, I just love working with him, so I totally would love to keep working with him.”

Cloud had a similar take on spending time with Apatow, telling Complex in January 2022, “I love working with Maude — she’s the best. We always had a great time whenever we get to work together. She’s hilarious. She cracks me up.”

He added: “You gotta feel safe and comfortable to sort of open up. I always feel like that around her, so it’s not too difficult.”