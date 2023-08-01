Prior to his death, Angus Cloud made waves in Hollywood following his breakout role as Fezco on the hit series Euphoria.

After the 2019 premiere of the HBO drama, Cloud went on to star in the movies North Hollywood and The Line and wrapped filming on several other projects. He also brought his acting chops to music videos for Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.

Cloud died in July 2023 at the age of 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the star’s family said in a statement at the time.

While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, Cloud’s family went on to state that they hope his passing will serve “as a reminder” to those struggling with mental health problems “that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Scroll below to learn more about Cloud’s upcoming projects.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

‘Your Lucky Day’

According to Cloud’s IMDb profile, the actor had completed filming his role in the Dan Brown-directed thriller. The film is “set on Christmas Eve in a small convenience store near the bottom of the socioeconomic food chain where a hostage situation breaks out over a $156 million lottery ticket.” The project also stars Sterling Beaumon, Jessica Garza and Jason O’Mara. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

‘Freaky Tales’

Currently in post-production, Cloud will appear in the upcoming drama starring Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jack Champion, Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne and Keir Gilchrist. Co-directed by Captain Marvel’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the movie will center around “four interconnected stories set in Oakland, California” and “will tell about the love of music, movies, people, places and memories beyond our knowable universe,” according to the film’s IMDb page.

Untitled Universal Monster Thriller

Cloud completed filming on another horror project before his passing, this time an unnamed Universal Pictures monster movie. The film is helmed by Scream VI codirectors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and will also star Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand and Will Catlett. No plot details about the movie have been released, though production was put on pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

‘Euphoria’

Though Euphoria season 3 was delayed until 2025 due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Cloud was seemingly expected to return as Fezco for the series’ third installment. His character ended season 2 on a dire note, as Fezco’s adoptive younger brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), was killed after he fought back against a SWAT team that infiltrated their house. Throughout the season, Fezco also developed a sweet romance with Maude Apatow’s Lexi Howard, though his brother’s death caused him to miss the premiere of her school play.

No details about how the series will handle Cloud’s death or Fezco’s fate have been revealed.