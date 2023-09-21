Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s official cause of death has been revealed.

Cloud died of acute intoxication following an accidental overdose, the Alameda County Coroner told People on Thursday, September 21. According to the authorities, the actor had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death.

News broke in July that Cloud had passed away at the age of 25. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the actor’s family told TMZ at the time, noting that Cloud “struggled intensely” with his mental health after laying his father, Conor Hickey, to rest in Ireland the week prior.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud’s mother was the one who reported a “possible overdose” during a call to 911 at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT. He was later pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. Cloud — whose real name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey after his father — had been battling “severe suicidal thoughts” following his dad’s death, according to TMZ.

Cloud rose to fame as Fezco on the first two seasons of HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama Euphoria, which premiered in 2019. After news broke of his passing, the show’s team took to social media to honor their cast member with a heartfelt tribute.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” the show’s social media pages read. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud, who was open about his struggles with mental health and addiction, often praised Euphoria for offering an emphatic lens into hardships through his character.

“Not all your actions define you. I’ve said it before, good people are forced to do bad things. The question is, like, if you got a starving family, if you go steal some f—king apple off an orchard to f—king save your family, does that make you a bad person for stealing an apple or a good person for taking after your family? It’s not black and white,” he told Complex in February 2022. “Fez isn’t a bad person, he’s just someone in an unfortunate situation, kind of like most of the characters on Euphoria. What he does for a living doesn’t change the fact that he’s compassionate and good-natured, and ready to protect and defend his people when he needs to.”

In addition to Euphoria, Cloud’s other acting credits included 2021’s North Hollywood and 2023’s The Line. He was recently cast opposite Melissa Berrera in a new horror movie from Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and had several projects in post-production including Freaky Tales and Your Lucky Day.