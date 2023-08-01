Angus Cloud’s mother reported a “possible overdose” to 911 before her son was pronounced dead on Monday, July 31, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud’s residence on Monday around 11:30 a.m. PT. after Cloud’s mom called dispatch and revealed her son did not have a pulse. First responders later pronounced the actor dead on the scene. He was 25.

Details of the heartbreaking 911 call came shortly after news broke on Monday that Cloud had passed away one week after burying his father in Ireland. (Cloud’s dad, Conor Hickey, died in May after a short illness.)

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s loved ones told TMZ in a statement. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The family explained that “Angus was open about his battle with mental health” ahead of his passing, revealing that they “hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement concluded: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud — who was best known for playing Fezco on HBO’s Euphoria from 2019 to 2022 — was remembered fondly on Monday by the show’s team.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” the show’s social media pages read. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Ahead of his death, Cloud spoke out about how hard it was playing a drug dealer on TV amid his own personal struggles.

“Sympathy, yo. Because addiction is serious and a lot of doctors call it a disease, it’s a real thing. People don’t understand it. It’s easy to talk about and it’s easy to say, ‘Just say no,’” he told Complex in February 2022. “But for someone who is in active addiction, that is damn near impossible and they will throw their whole life away and they will die because of this disease or whatever, and then they will say it’s not a disease because you ‘choose’ to do drugs. You don’t ‘choose’ to do cancer.”

One month prior, Cloud revealed that he was hoping to expand his resume and work on a variety of different projects as he continued in Hollywood.

“I want to keep making cool projects and just keep being a part of just making cool art,” Cloud told GQ in January 2022. “I’m a pretty goofy guy in real life, so it’d be fun to try and see If I could bring that goofiness to the camera.”

He noted: “Also I want to be in something like [Fantastic Four]. I want to do some [Harry Potter-esque] ‘Wingardium Leviosa.’ I’m ready for it all man. There’s like infinite universes that you can be a part of.”