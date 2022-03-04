Stand by them! Fez didn’t get to give Lexi (Maude Apatow) his note during the season 2 finale of Euphoria — but Angus Cloud has all the answers about what his character wanted to say.

“It was just, like, a congratulations. I think they both know there’s a vibe going on,” Cloud, 23, shared during an interview with Variety on February 28. “Definitely taking it to the next level with them flowers and whatnot. So I think the letter was just being like, ‘Yo, good job for f–king doing you.'”

The model also revealed how Fez would react to Lexi’s play after supporting her attempts to showcase it, saying, “I think he would have thought it was awesome. He would have been pretty excited.”

Fans started to root for Fez and Lexi’s potential romance when the couple connected during the New Year’s Eve party in the season 2 premiere. During the season, Fez and Lexi continued to bond over their common interests and gave each other advice.

Even though Fez was planning to make it to Lexi’s play — with a bouquet of flowers and a pressed shirt — a police shootout in his home stopped him. In the finale, which aired late last month, Fez ended up injured after his little brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), locked himself in the bathroom with guns. Ashtray ended up dead after a standoff with the cops.

Apatow, 24, later noted that Lexi was worried about Fez when she saw that he didn’t show up, telling Vanity Fair in February, “I don’t think she can even comprehend it, because they’ve had so many great conversations about [the play], and they speak right before and he says that he’s coming. So there’s a part of her [that] knows something must be wrong.”

The actress also explained why viewers grew so attached to the fictional relationship between Lexi and Fez. “I think it is just very refreshing when the relationship feels so like innocent and sweet, like in the last episode they don’t even kiss. They just hold hands, and it’s building really slowly,” she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “And I think in contrast to a lot of the things that happen on the show that is so extreme, it definitely stands out.”

The California native hinted that the story between the pair will continue to get explored during season 3, adding, “I love working with Angus. I think Angus is such a great actor, and we just have so much fun working together. So for selfish reasons, I hope we get to do more scenes together because it’s fun. He’s just a great partner. He’s so present and talented, and yeah, I just love working with him, so I totally would love to keep working with him.”

