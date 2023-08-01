Zendaya penned an emotional tribute to her late Euphoria costar, Angus Cloud, after his tragic death.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, 26, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 1, alongside a black and white photo of the actor. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued: “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love … ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Zendaya ended the post by sharing her condolences with Cloud’s mother and family. She urged fans to “be kind and patient” as they mourn since “grief looks different for everyone.”

Cloud was best known for playing fan-favorite Fez on Euphoria. His drug dealer character had a strong friendship with Zendaya’s Rue, and the pair’s on-screen bond continued behind the scenes.

News broke on Monday, July 31, that Cloud died one week after his father’s funeral. The actor was 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family said to TMZ in a statement. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

In the statement, the family explained that Cloud “was open about his battle with mental health” ahead of his passing and shared their hopes that their son’s story “can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Us Weekly confirmed later that day that Cloud’s mother reported a “possible overdose” to 911. The Oakland Police Department responded, and the actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the news of Cloud’s passing, several members of the Euphoria cast and crew memorialized the actor and sent their condolences to his family and friends.

Javon Walton — who played Cloud’s on-screen brother — paid tribute to his HBO costar on his social media. “Rest easy brother❤️🕊️,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, while also sharing a photo of the duo via his Instagram Story. He captioned the pic, “Forever family.”