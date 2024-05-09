Christine Quinn‘s estranged husband Christian Richard has been charged with child abuse and domestic violence.

Richard faces three misdemeanors for child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order with the arraignment date set for June 4.

Quinn’s attorney Jacqueline Sparagna said they are “extremely satisfied with the decision” as it’s “a crucial step toward” protecting both Quinn and Christian.

Sparagna added to Daily Mail: ‘He [Richard] has now been formally charged with child abuse against his 2 year old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn, and for violating a restraining order.

“We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”

Related: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and Husband Christian Richard's Timeline Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn met husband Christian Richard through a matchmaking mutual friend and work. “[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Quinn recalled to Bustle in May 2020. “Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we […]

The incidents happened on March 19 when the tech founder, 44, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and allegedly throwing a bag at former Selling Sunset star Quinn that contained a glass bottle, which eneded up hitting their son Christian, two. The toddler was transported to hospital.

Richard was subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken into custody wearing a bathrobe. He was released the next day.

Amid his arrest, Quinn, 35, filed for a temporary restraining order that was granted. When Richard returned home from the police station, he was in breach of the order and police arrested him a second time. LA County Sheriff’s records show that he posted $30,000 bond and was released hours after the arrest

The City Attorney took the case after the Los Angeles County District Attorney decided it did not meet felony requirements.

The news comes weeks after Quinn accused Richard of purposely avoiding being served a temporary restraining order. She filed for the restraining order on Monday, April 22, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

She alleged that Richard is in hiding and has been avoiding service of the order. “Respondent should be permitted to serve petitioner via an alternative method of service due to petitioner’s evasion of service of the domestic violence restraining order documents,” the request states.

Related: The Selling Sunset Curse: Every Split That Rocked the Franchise A reality television career can be tough on a marriage, but few unscripted series have a higher divorce rate than Netflix’s Selling Sunset franchise. Several stars of the real estate series have seen their marriages fall apart since the OG show’s March 2019 debut. Chrishell Stause became the first victim of what some have called […]

It’s required that the person being restrained is served the documents informing them of the restraining order before it can go into effect. However, Quinn has been unable to find Richard. Richard has not publicly responded to any of the claims.

Us has reached out to Richard’s team for comment but has not heard back. According to Quinn, she hasn’t seen her ex since March 20 and he has not been seen publicly since March 27.

The reality star believes her ex husband is currently staying at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills under another name. Richard’s real name is Christian Dumontet, but he has been publicly using the name Christian Richard.

“Due to my public image, [he] and I have taken additional security precautions when staying at hotels previously, such as checking in under pseudonyms or booking blocks of rooms to evade detection,” Quinn wrote in her filing.

“I believe [Christian] could be employing these methods, or even paying the hotel, to conceal his location.” The pair met through a matchmaking mutual friend in 2018 and tied the knot less than one year later in December 2019 before expanding their family. Their son, Christian, was born in May 2021.