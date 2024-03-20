Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn met husband Christian Richard through a matchmaking mutual friend and work.

“[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Quinn recalled to Bustle in May 2020. “Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”

She added, “He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well.”

Quinn and Richard tied the knot less than one year later in December 2019 before expanding their family. Their son, Christian, was born in May 2021 before they had to adapt how they kept their spark alive while parenting.

“Nighttime has really started to be, like, our me time [together],” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “During the day, it’s a little crazy. What we did is started being like, ‘OK, night is our time.’ With babies, you have to do that. You have to sleep-train them, so it’s definitely changed our daily schedule. I would say around 7:30 is when he goes to bed. He’s sleeping until 4:00, then again until 7:00.”

Quinn left Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim Group brokerage one year later and started her own firm with Richard.

Keep scrolling for Quinn and Richard’s complete relationship timeline:

2019

After Selling Sunset season 1 wrapped, one of Quinn’s friends introduced the real estate agent to businessman Richard. At the same time, Richard was looking for a new house in Los Angeles.

December 2019

Quinn and Richard’s winter wonderland-themed wedding aired during season 3 of the Netflix docuseries. Quinn also made a statement in her gown, opting for a black Gaila Lahav ensemble.

May 2021

Quinn announced in February 2021 that she was pregnant with the couple’s first baby. She continued to work throughout her pregnancy, which was featured on Selling Sunset. After slamming claims that she faked her pregnancy for a Netflix story line, Quinn gave birth to son Christian in May.

March 2022

Quinn and Richard had been sleeping at home when they experienced a terrifying home invasion.

“We didn’t know what was going on,” Quinn said via Instagram Story the next morning.“[We] immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom … there was two armed robbers breaking our glass window.”

Quinn and Richard subsequently locked themselves in baby Christian’s nursery, where he was sound asleep, and called the police.

April 2022

One month later, Us confirmed that Quinn was leaving the Oppenheim Group. She and Richard then launched their own brokerage, RealOpen.

“A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions,” she told Forbes. “A) the brokers don’t know anything about crypto; B) don’t know how to do it; and C) don’t understand how reliable and how safe it actually is. The process that RealOpen uses is absolutely reliable and fool-proof.”

March 2024

Us confirmed on March 20 that Richard had been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly throwing a bag with glass in it at Quinn. The glass had missed the reality TV star and hit their son.

Neither Richard nor Quinn further addressed the alleged incident at the time. Us reached out for comment.