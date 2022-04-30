Going their separate ways. Season 5 of Selling Sunset ended on a cliffhanger regarding Christine Quinn’s future at the Oppenheim Group brokerage, however, Us Weekly can confirm she has since walked away from the firm.

“It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” a source exclusively tells Us of the 33-year-old Texas native.

The Los Angeles-based realtor’s bio has also been cut from the brokerage’s website. While Christine’s work history is no longer available to view via the webpage, her image still appears in a group photo of the full team at the top of the “Our Team” tab.

The Juilliard School alum previously claimed earlier this month that she chose to leave the firm because the company wasn’t forward-leaning or believers in using cryptocurrency.

“A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions,” Christine — who welcomed son Christian in May 2021 with husband Christian Richard — told Forbes in an interview published on April 22. “A) the brokers don’t know anything about crypto; B) don’t know how to do it; and C) don’t understand how reliable and how safe it actually is. The process that RealOpen [the company she cofounded with her husband] uses is absolutely reliable and fool-proof.”

Christine’s life as a luxury real estate agent has been chronicled on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which dropped its fifth season earlier this month. Upon the new episodes, she butted heads with her fellow agents after they admitted their friendship with the How to Be a Boss B*tch author had deteriorated. Costar Emma Hernan even claimed that Christine bribed one of her clients to no longer work with her. When Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald attempt to address the allegations, Christine declined to show up at the office or answer a phone call.

“It was honestly heartbreaking and just very disappointing. I really care about her as a person and I know she knows that, so I was kind of shocked to see how she talked about me and I couldn’t believe it,” Davina Potratz exclusively told Us Weekly in April, noting that she can no longer defend Christine’s actions after the drama. “I truly care about Christine. … But it’s like, she doesn’t appreciate it. At some point, I would never hurt anyone, but I have to just then stay out of it because I don’t know what’s going on.”

In the new episodes, Christine kept her distance from the other agents after returning to the office following her maternity leave. Instead, she bonded with newcomer Chelsea Lazkani and helped her secure an interview with Jason, 45.

Selling Sunset — which was already renewed for season 6 — filmed its first tell-all reunion earlier this week, however, Christine was notably absent from the promo footage.

“Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” her rep told Us in a statement on Monday, April 25. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix and the reunion drops on Friday, May 6.

