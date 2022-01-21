Selling drama! Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

“Everyone is very excited,” an insider exclusively told Us of the news. The show’s fifth season, which wrapped last month, doesn’t yet have a release date. According to the first source, however, seasons 6 and 7 won’t start filming right away so the cast can have “a bit of a break” before heading back to work.

Selling Sunset, which premiered in March 2019, follows the lives of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. While the series showcases tons of gorgeous homes, it also focuses on the drama between the agents at the brokerage.

Last year, season 4 largely focused on the conflict between Christine Quinn and newcomer Emma Hernan, who both dated the same man before they appeared on the show. Though Quinn, 33, claimed that she was engaged to Peter Cornell when he left her for Hernan, 31, told Us that wasn’t the case.

“They were never engaged, he made that very clear,” the Emma Leigh & Co. founder said in December 2021. “He was laughing when it was mentioned, and everyone knows that. It’s not even negotiable because there’s literally zero percent chance.”

Though season 4 was full of drama, some fans were disappointed to find that it didn’t cover the romance between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. The former soap star, 40, and the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 44, went public with their relationship in July 2021, four months before season 4 debuted.

A teaser for season 5 hinted that future episodes would explore the duo’s love story, but one month after the teaser dropped, the former couple confirmed their split. “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another,” Oppenheim wrote via Instagram last month. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

In her own post about the breakup, Stause explained that the twosome had trouble agreeing about whether to have children. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”

Hours after the duo announced their split, Jason’s twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, and then-girlfriend Tina Louise confirmed they had also broken up. “Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends,” the Sugar Taco restaurant owner, 40, wrote via Instagram last month.

With reporting by Diana Cooper