A love triangle at The Oppenheim Group! Peter Cornell caused quite the stir on season 4 of Selling Sunset — without even appearing on screen.

Emma Hernan joined the Netflix series for the 2021 season to temporarily take over Christine Quinn’s listings amid her maternity leave. (Quinn and husband Christian Richard, whom she wed in 2019, welcomed their son in May.) After hearing the news about Hernan, Quinn got visibly emotional, claiming that the two women dated the same guy — Cornell — at the same time.

“I know this happened years and years ago, but this is all coming back to life now because I wasn’t aware Mary continued her friendship with Emma after the cheating came out,” Quinn said on the real estate show, referring to former bestie Mary Fitzgerald.

While Cornell, a fellow agent at The Oppenheim Group, has yet to publicly comment on the drama — and was never named on the Netflix show — Us confirmed on November 28 that he was the guy in question.

During an interview with Page Six earlier this month, Quinn admitted that she brought up her past with Cornell “to try to make a good season” of the show.

“Part of being on a reality show is you have to talk about things that you wouldn’t necessarily even give a s–t about in real life, but that’s just the way that it is,” the How to Be a Boss Bitch author said. “I was annoyed every single day doing it because it’s not something that I would actually talk about. It’s not something that I would actually care about.”

Hernan, for her part, is “unbothered” by Quinn’s reaction to her joining the series.

“I feel like I handled the situation with grace, and everyone will tell you that back in the day, when all of the interactions were happening, I took the high road time and time and time again,” the Emma Leigh & Co. founder told Harper’s Bazaar. “Having to relive that was a little bit difficult, but I’m very confident with who I am as a person. And the only other difficult thing would just be the fact that I would never want that situation to overshadow everything that I’ve accomplished in life and how big my heart is.”

She added that she “had to address” their past, however.

“I’m very to the point, and I come with the facts. Everything that you hear that comes out of my mouth is the truth, and you see that on the show,” Hernan told the magazine. “And as the audience watches, they’ll connect with that, and they’ll understand what’s going on. I’m very confident about that.”

Scroll through for more on the drama, including why Hernan and Cornell called off their engagement: