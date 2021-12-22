Brothers in breakups. Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise announced their split just hours after Us Weekly confirmed the Selling Sunset star’s twin, Jason Oppenheim, was no longer dating Chrishell Stause.

“Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends,” the Sugar Taco restaurant owner, 40, shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 21.

Brett, 44, and Tina made their relationship Instagram official in April. The two kept their romance mostly off camera, with the Australian model only appearing in a couple of scenes throughout Selling Sunset season 4, which hit Netflix in November. It’s possible that Tina will make more cameos on the fifth season of the series, which filmed this fall.

The Oppenheim Group cofounders both found love last spring. Jason, 44, started dating Chrishell, 40, in May. The realtors kept their relationship private until July when they were spotted packing on the PDA all over Europe.

The whirlwind romance came to a halt in December. After Us confirmed that the Days of Our Lives actress and brokerage owner’s split on Tuesday, Jason broke his silence via his Instagram Story.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder wrote at the time. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

An insider exclusively told Us that Chrishell and Jason “remain friendly exes” amid their split, which happened before the All My Children alum attended the People’s Choice Awards solo earlier this month. They are “still very much part of each other’s lives,” and the former partners haven’t brought their relationship drama to the workplace. The source added that The Oppenheim Group’s Los Angeles office “hasn’t been affected by the breakup.”

Less than a month before their breakup, Jason — who also dated cast member Mary Fitzgerald before Selling Sunset started — gushed to Us about Chrishell in an exclusive interview: “I love her.”

The California native went on to explain how strong and healthy his relationship with his then-girlfriend was, adding, “I think we’re pretty open and pretty honest about our relationship and where we are and the things that we’re talking about. When we’re together on camera and off camera, it’s easy for us to just be open and honest, because I think there’s a lot of trust there.”