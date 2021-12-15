How EndoTech’s Algorithmic Trading is Revolutionizing Crypto Investing

Trading has long moved off the stock exchange floors and into the hands of investors. Now, investors simply swipe or click for their investments.

And, Covid-19 has only accelerated the need for even more advanced investing tools. As a result, we’ve seen more ‘institutional’ investment capabilities move into the homes of retail investors worldwide.

One remarkable success in this new era of investing is EndoTech.io – founded by Dr. Anna Becker and Dmitry Gooshchin. They have taken market-proven artificial intelligence and machine learning, previously trapped in exclusive hedge-funds, and have made them available to millions of investors worldwide.

While cryptocurrency has certainly stolen the spotlight in the financial markets in recent years, its volatility has been more than challenging for many investors. The wild swings have haunted both those entering the market, and those who already hold positions in Crypto assets. That’s where Becker’s and Gooshchin’s technology comes to bare: EndoTech leverages algorithmic trading to make investments on behalf of users – reading market trends, capitalizing on that volatility and algorithmically executing trades on customers’ behalf. EndoTech’s technology filters through the hype-cycles to discern what type of trades and investments to execute with parameters set by the system.

While Crypto investing is generally considered high-risk because of its volatility, EndoTech harnesses exactly that market characteristic to deliver out-sized profit. They offer high-risk, high-reward investment opportunities with high-probability – delivering upside for a longer financial horizon. Largely focused on servicing retail clients in order to help them scale, the algorithm solutions company is prime for retail companies and corporations seeking longer-term high-potential returns.

“In the last few years, retail investing has been revolutionized because of developing technologies that can better analyze and act on market opportunities,” EndoTech CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Becker says. “EndoTech empowers investors to think differently – now they have the opportunity to change their financial future by properly utilizing our high-risk, high-return, high-probability model.”

In the last year alone, EndoTech saw exponential growth, bringing on more than 160 thousand new accounts to its algorithmic solution. Each account enjoys algorithmic trading strategies that take advantage of Crypto’s high volatility. And, thanks to the automated-execution, customer accounts enjoy the ability to capitalize on the proven technical trading strategies in these high-potential markets – without the stress or heavy time investment of traditional ‘buy and hold’ emotional investing.

When a company or client signs up with EndoTech, they select from algorithms with different risk profiles and asset classes. They connect their own account from Binance, Gemini, Coinbase Pro, or Bitfinex (among others) maintaining full asset custody.

EndoTech’s algorithmic trading results have been remarkable. While there are periods of losses and extremely high gains, clients have seen annual returns from 50% to 3000% in 2021 alone. These are breakthrough returns for investors who have set aside risk capital and are looking for more deliberate ways to capitalize on the highly volatile Crypto market.

While for some, the concept of cryptocurrency is still new and risky, for EndoTech, they’re already looking at new ways to harness the power of Crypto. Beyond a fast-growing list of institutional clients, EndoTech’s algorithmic trading options continue to expand and can be tailored to match investors profile and preferences. For example, through their EndoTech Labs, they will be offering startups founders and philanthropies the same access to programmatic investment vehicles.

“Our mission is to provide alternative investment opportunities and access to digital markets with the buy-and-hold risk,” COO and Co-Founder of EndoTech, Dmitry Gooshchin says. “At EndoTech, people can put their risk capital to work and be supported by algorithmic trading for years to come.”

As more people turn to Cryptocurrency for investing, EndoTech looks to normalize the concept of digital investing with an interesting twist on the future of finance—a solution and strategy powered by actionable intelligence, with algorithmic trading. To learn more about EndoTech, visit their website.

This article is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice. All investments involve risk of loss. Any reference to an investment’s past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.

Written in partnership with Thomas Herd, founder of T1 Advertising.