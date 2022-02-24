Making a change. Maya Vander is shaking things up in her career, but does that mean she’s giving up her Selling Sunset gig?

The 39-year-old real estate agent announced on Thursday, February 24, that she is going her own way when it comes to her work in Florida. She introduced her Maya Vander Group team via social media, praising her coworkers for being “passionate about matching the perfect property with the perfect buyer.”

Vander added: “With our unmatched database & exposure in the industry, your property will sell fast & as a buyer you’ll have access to the best listings!”

The bicoastal agent, however, hasn’t severed ties with the Oppenheim Group, which operates out of Los Angeles and Orange County, California, and is the hub for the Netflix series.

“She’s still with the Oppenheim Group and is doing deals in both L.A. and Florida,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She actually still works with Jason [Oppenheim] even though she’s in Florida since she has clients there.”

The Netflix personality is “still very much involved with the Oppenheim Group and is loyal to Jason,” the insider says, adding, “She’s just expanding to Miami.”

Vander, who has appeared on Selling Sunset since 2019, has a real estate license that “allows her to work in Florida with a different company, so she’s not leaving Oppenheim just yet,” the insider tells Us.

The TV personality, who suffered a pregnancy loss in December 2021, is “excited” to be “growing” her business and to “have her own group,” the source says.

The mother of two has the “best of both worlds” with her current lifestyle, per the insider, “getting to travel to L.A. and work in Florida where it’s home for her and her family.”

The broker previously denied rumors that she was leaving the Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset in August 2020 after her costar Christine Quinn alleged that she was on her way out. (Vander is set to star on season 5 of the reality show, which has yet to announce a release date.)

“I’m like, ‘Where did she get the info from? Because it’s not true,’” Vander exclusively told Us at the time. “There is no reason for me to move my license in L.A. I’ve been with Jason for six years. We get along fine. Obviously, he’s my boss. I have a lot of respect for him and I trust his opinion as far as real estate. So yes, it would be cool to still practice in California and especially in L.A. and have him there to help me with my potential client because I cannot be there full-time.”

One year later, Vander hinted that her boss Jason, who cofounded the Oppenheim Group with twin brother Brett Oppenheim, sometimes plays favorites with his employees. Jason, 44, has previously dated both Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause. He split from Stause, 40, in December 2021 after going public with their romance that summer.

However, Vander told Us in December 2021 that she “can’t complain” because Jason assisted her with her Miami clientele when she relocated. “[Jason] did refer me to clients in Miami. So, I [have] to be appreciative of that and just do my own thing,” the reality star added.

All four seasons of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

