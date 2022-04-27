Christine Quinn Tested Negative for COVID Before Melissa Gorga Commercial

After Christine Quinn was notably absent from the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion following a positive coronavirus test, she has since been on the mend.

“Christine had two negative tests and, in accordance with protocols, she went back to work,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 33-year-old Texas native, who joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga on the Tuesday, April 26, set of a commercial.

Gorga, 43, and the Netflix personality were spotted on set in photos obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, April 27. The footage — which saw the ladies lounging in the sun — took place outdoors following COVID-19 health guidelines.

The How to Be a Boss B*tch author was previously left out of the Selling Sunset reunion promo shot, which was taken during filming on Sunday, April 24.

“Christine tested positive for COVID and out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” a rep for Quinn told Us on Monday, April 25. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

Fellow Oppenheim Group agent Amanza Smith was also absent from taping. Smith, 45, had contracted COVID-19 and joined her castmates virtually to hash out the drama.

“Producers were scrambling with the positive COVID test result news for Christine,” the insider explained on Monday. “The video chat option was a last-minute offer.”

The Texas native’s photo shoot earlier this week soon caught the eye of other Selling Sunset cast members, who seemingly questioned Quinn’s illness.

Costar Chrishell Stause tweeted a GIF of TV host Maury Povich saying, “And the lie detector test determined that was a lie” on Wednesday in response to TMZ’s photos.

Quinn and her real estate colleagues starred in season 5 of the Netflix reality TV series, which premiered on the streaming platform earlier the month. Following her season 4 drama with the ladies, Quinn returned for the new episodes with a new ally, Chelsea Lazkani, as she continued butting heads with the others.

“It was honestly heartbreaking and just very disappointing,” costar Davina Potratz exclusively told Us on April 21 of the drama with Quinn. “I really care about her as a person and I know she knows that, so I was kind of shocked to see how she talked about me and I couldn’t believe it.”

She continued: “I truly care about Christine. So I’m sitting here trying to defend her actions to people and be sympathetic and empathetic to whatever she’s going through, but it’s like, she doesn’t appreciate it. At some point, I would never hurt anyone, but I have to just then stay out of it because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Selling Sunset’s reunion airs Friday, May 6, on Netflix.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

