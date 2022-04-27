Caught in the act? Chrishell Stause doesn’t seem convinced by the reason for Christine Quinn‘s absence from the Selling Sunset reunion taping.

The Texas native, 33, was spotted working on a set on Tuesday, April 26, despite claiming that she had tested positive for COVID-19 days prior. Pics published by TMZ on Wednesday, April 27, showed Christine lounging in the sun beside Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga.

After the outlet tweeted about the outing, Chrishell, 40, threw shade at her costar in the comments. The former soap opera actress replied with a GIF of talk show host Maury Povich saying, “And the lie detector test determined that was a lie.”

Chrishell and her Selling Sunset colleagues filmed the series’ first-ever reunion special over the weekend — but Christine was noticeably missing from a promotional pic released by Netflix. A rep for the How to Be a Boss B*tch author told Us Weekly on Monday, April 25, that she was ill.

“Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” her rep noted in a statement. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

Amanza Smith also didn’t join her castmates on set due to contracting COVID-19. While a source told Us that the team had a head’s up about Amanza, 45, the model’s change of plans was unexpected.

“Producers were scrambling with the positive COVID test result news for Christine,” the insider added. “The video chat option was a last-minute offer.”

Throughout season 5 of Selling Sunset, which hit the streaming platform earlier this month, Christine appeared to be on the outs with her Oppenheim Group coworkers. Even Davina Potratz — who was previously close to Christine — was starting to drift.

“It was honestly heartbreaking and just very disappointing,” the realtor, 44, exclusively told Us of the pair’s friendship. “I really care about her as a person and I know she knows that, so I was kind of shocked to see how she talked about me and I couldn’t believe it. … At some point, I would never hurt anyone, but I have to just then stay out of it because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Chrishell, meanwhile, has gone head to head with Christine on multiple occasions — and hasn’t minced words about where they stand. “I don’t think it’s a secret, you know, we’re not friends,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us in June 2021. “But I think the goal is to be able to be coworkers.”

