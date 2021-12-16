Playing favorites? Christine Quinn is making claims about how Selling Sunset is edited, explaining that it’s a bit frustrating to see how the reality show portrays her.

“I feel like there’s definitely favoritism in the editing room, and that is what it is on the show, but I do the best [I can],” Quinn, 33, said on Daily Pop on Wednesday, December 15. “There’s many times where in the show I say certain things, but they don’t want to have another person respond to me, so sometimes they’ll do an interview clip. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t I ever get a word in sometimes?'”

The real estate agent admitted that she hasn’t watched the latest season, which debuted on Netflix last month.

“I’ve only seen little clips here and there,” she shared before explaining that she started watching after hearing of “pregnancy rumors” online, including one claim that accused her of faking her pregnancy. “I didn’t know where it was coming from, and then I realized people were like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga after having a C-section!’ and I’m like, ‘What are they talking about?'”

The reality star welcomed her son, Christian, now 7 months old, in May with husband Christian Richard. Following the release of the new episodes, fans tweeted about a specific scene during which she’s shown doing yoga and her baby bump isn’t shown.

“I guess people think when I did yoga in the show I was not pregnant? I was pregnant in that scene. It took me 4 months [before] I could work out again,” she tweeted on November 28.

She also shared an Instagram Story of a DM that read, “Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.” Quinn captioned the screenshot, “K y’all are beyond f–king sick.”

On Wednesday, she said that it used to be fun playing “a character” on Selling Sunset, but it’s changed a bit.

“I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown — my vulnerability, different things — but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal,” the Texas native explained. “So it was hard for me, especially when I was going through a lot this season. … It’s fun, but people need to realize it’s a show.”