Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, has been arrested following an alleged domestic incident.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, March 20, that he had been taken into custody one day prior and booked for assault with a deadly weapon. TMZ reported that he allegedly threw a bag with glass in it at Quinn, 35. The bag with glass apparently missed Quinn and struck their 3-year-old son, Christian.

Law enforcement was apparently called following the incident, along with an ambulance. However, the toddler did not need to be transported and was reportedly treated at the scene.

Richard was taken into custody on Tuesday wearing a bathrobe and looking rather disgruntled, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The publication also reported that Richard’s bail was set at $30,000, but he’s yet to be released. Us Weekly has reached out to a rep for Quinn for comment.

Related: ‘Selling Sunset' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Selling Sunset stars have stepped away from the Netflix hit over the years. The series, which became an overnight success after its 2019 debut, initially starred Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn as the employees at high-end Los Angeles real estate brokerage the […]

Quinn rose to fame as the villain during the first five season of Selling Sunset. She left the show after former costar Emma Hernan accused her of bribing a client. Quinn denied the claims and left the Oppenheim Group to open the RealOpen real estate brokerage, which was cofounded by Richard.

Quinn and Richard tied the knot in 2019, and their wedding was filmed for the third season of Selling Sunset. (Quinn famously wore a black wedding dress during their winter wonderland themed nuptials.)

“I was really, really sick on my wedding day. I actually had what I now know is corona,” Quinn said in a July 2020 interview. “I got really sick in late December and we were traveling, and I was sick for about a month when we were filming. I couldn’t even have a bachelorette party. I was so bummed about that because I was so sick.”

Related: 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Love Lives: Who the Netflix Stars Are Dating Off Screen All’s fair in love and real estate! Selling Sunset is partly about the luxury home market in Southern California, but it still devotes plenty of airtime to the cast’s personal lives. When the agents of the Oppenheim Group aren’t pounding the pavement in five-inch stilettos, they’re sitting around their West Hollywood office catching up on […]

She recalled the wedding “definitely a high” point in her life “but also a low at the same time” because she was so sick.

During the same interview, Quinn recalled the “drama” that took place at her wedding. “I wasn’t privy to it though, but I sort of saw and heard it going on,” she recalled.

Selling Sunset season 4 saw another milestone for Quinn and Richard as her baby shower was showcased on the reality series. She welcomed baby Christian in May 2021.

“Christian Georges Dumontet was born a healthy baby boy on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 p.m. in Los Angeles – less than 2 days after she appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted taping,” Quinn’s rep told Us Weekly at the time.