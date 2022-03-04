A terrifying ordeal. Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn revealed that armed intruders attempted to break into her Los Angeles home in the middle of the night.

The Oppenheim Group realtor, 33, detailed the harrowing incident via her Instagram Story on the morning of Friday, March 4, explaining that she and her husband, Christian Richard, “were sleeping and woke up to noises … [that] started getting louder and louder.” She also noted that their 9-month-old son, Christian, was asleep “very close to us.”

“We didn’t know what was going on,” Quinn said, so she and her husband “immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom … there was two armed robbers breaking our glass window.” Fortunately, the robbery was thwarted, she told her followers, praising their “strong windows” and security system. The attempt, however — which happened a mere “four feet” from where they were sleeping, recalled the TV personality — was traumatizing in itself.

The Netflix star became emotional when recounting the frightening scene, calling the attempted intrusion “the most horrifying moment of my life” and noting how the family of three “went into our baby’s room and immediately locked the door” after calling the police.

“I don’t know what would have happened if they would have been able to get through that glass. Because they would have reached our bedroom,” Quinn said. “And they would have probably shot us.”

After not being able to break in, the criminals left the house — but they were caught on security camera. Quinn shared screenshots of the footage on her Instagram account, asking anyone who might recognize the men to come forward with information. She also warned her followers to stay alert and beware of home invasions in L.A.

This has not the first time Quinn’s home has been a target for burglars. In 2019, a thief broke in and stole $300,000 worth of jewelry while she was on vacation in Europe. In that instance, however, the real estate agent revealed via Twitter that the culprit was “someone who knew me and found the keys.”

At the time, she detailed her intense security system. “I have cameras in every room in my house including my closet,” Quinn tweeted.

Prior to this recent incident, the Texas native exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that she and Richard have “definitely been talking about” expanding their family, “but [giving] birth was so, so traumatic,” she said of her C-section with baby Christian. “Normally, right away I’d be like, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’ but it’s left me a little hesitant. I really, really want to know I’m healed, and the time is right before we’re thinking about it. But it would be nice.”

For now, she feels empowered by her postpartum body, recently flaunting her figure in a swimsuit. “I was just like, ‘I don’t care what anyone thinks of me,’” Quinn told Us at the time. “I might look ridiculous and swollen, but I don’t care. I had a baby. That’s powerful enough!”

