The Bling Ring — consisting of Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Neiers, Courtney Ames and Diana Tamayo — became infamous for stealing roughly $3 million in cash and belongings from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge and many more from 2008 to 2009. The teens and 20-somethings became household names themselves following their 2010 arrests, with their infamous antics becoming the focus of two movies (one directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Emma Watson) and a book by New York Times bestselling author Nancy Jo Sales.

