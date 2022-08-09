Going their separate ways. Alexis Neiers and husband Evan Haines are calling it quits after more than a decade of marriage.

The influencer, 31, filed for divorce from the Canadian businessman, 47, on Tuesday, August 9. “Ten years of marriage and 11 years together was [a] great success and we are coparenting really well,” Neiers, who shares daughters Harper and Dakota, with Haines told Us Weekly exclusively in a statement ahead of the filing.

She added: “I don’t think either of us wanted to get divorced or to separate, but it’s just the way that things ended up transpiring. Again, I love Evan very much and we are just maybe better coparents than partners.”

The Los Angeles native, who married Haines in Mexico in April 2012, is best known for her infamous involvement in “The Bling Ring.” The group of teens — which included Neiers, Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Courtney Ames and Diana Tamayo — made headlines for stealing roughly $3 million in cash and belongings from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Megan Fox and more from 2008 to 2009.

After being arrested in 2010, Neiers later agreed to plead no contest to residential burglary, and she was sentenced to 180 days in jail that May. She was released, however, after 30 days behind bars and was also given three years’ probation and ordered to pay $600,000 worth of restitution to Bloom, 45.

Six months after her release in 2010, the Pretty Wild alum was again arrested for possession of heroin and a fake Florida driver’s license after she failed to communicate with her probation officer. After pleading not guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a smoking device, the California resident was ordered to undergo a year-long stint in residential rehab. While spending time at the SOBA recovery center in Malibu, California in 2011, she met Haines, who cofounded the recovery center Alo House.

In September 2021, the former E! star revealed that she and Haines were in an open marriage and that she was dating The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s ex-girlfriend, Kris.

“I guess a lot of you haven’t been around, but [I’m] married to Evan. Staying married to Evan,” the “Recovering From Reality” podcast host explained at the time via her Instagram Stories after receiving numerous messages from fans who were questioning her and Haines’ relationship status.

“Evan and my marriage is secure. We’re so happy together and I am grateful to have a partner who loves me unconditionally and is OK with me owning my sexuality as a queer woman,” Neiers also told OK! Magazine at the time. “The kids are happy and have always known that I identify as bisexual.”

She added: “As far as Kris goes, we started speaking in May and it wasn’t a good fit at the time. We continued speaking over the next several months as friends and then she asked me to dinner to explore this relationship further. I agreed and we had a good connection. We’re also in an open relationship although I’m not dating anyone outside of her at the moment because I want to explore where this might lead.”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!