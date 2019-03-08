And so it is. The cast of Pretty Wild reunited for an upcoming episode of the “Recovering From Reality” podcast — and Us Weekly has the exclusive clip!

To refresh your memory, Pretty Wild — coproduced by Chelsea Handler — aired in 2010 and followed the comings-and-goings of socialites Alexis Neiers, Tess Taylor, Gabby Neiers and Andrea Arlington. The show was set to catapult the ladies into Kardashian-type reality TV fame, until the second day of filming, when cops arrested Alexis for her role in The Bling Ring — a group of pals who robbed the homes of Audrina Patridge, Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom, among many others.

Cameras rolled as the family tried to navigate Neiers dealing with a different type of reality: prison time. And behind the scenes, Alexis, now 27, and Taylor, now 29, were dealing with private, and then very public, drug addictions.

Despite the cast’s personal problems, the show quickly developed a cult following. Who could forget the intense voicemail Alexis left writer Nancy Jo after she mistook the reality star’s Bebe shoes for Louboutins in her Vanity Fair article, “The Suspect Wore Louboutins”? Or watching Taylor embark on a relationship with stud Max Nash (who later appeared on MTV’s The Hills) while Gabby, now 25, tried to enjoy being a normal teenager despite having two older Scene Queen sisters? (Although Taylor was not related biologically, she was best friends with Alexis and lived with the family for a significant amount of time.)

Arlington also made a name for herself, if only for her bizarre homeschooling methods — in which she based her teachings on The Secret and had her daughters make vision boards about people “demonstrating good character, like Angelina Jolie.”

Although the show ended abruptly after one season due to Alexis’ legal woes, fans have been begging to see the cast of Pretty Wild reunite — and there’s never been a better time, now that they have found their own places in the world outside of the public eye. Gabby recently married, while Alexis and Taylor are mothers who have celebrated their own respective sobriety milestones.

Alexis, who is now a drug counselor at Alo House, also launched her new podcast, “Recovering from Reality,” in which she sheds light on her past experiences. “I’m proud of how far we’ve all come and I think it’s important to see how we’ve all recovered,” Alexis tells Us Weekly exclusively. Gabby for her part, echoes that sentiment, telling Us, “My wish is to bring people hope who feel like their story is over.”

While Taylor prefers to stay out of the spotlight nowadays, she is happy to have reunited with her former costars in the hopes of inspiring others. “I absolutely loved letting people know that deep, dark black hole recovery is possible.” she tells Us. “We are living proof.”

Check out Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the reunion — and make sure to tune into the first episode on Monday, March 11.

