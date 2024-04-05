Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, has filed for divorce after two years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Richard submitted his divorce filing on Friday, April 5, with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, according to docs obtained by Us. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Richard is requesting full legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Christian, with Quinn being allowed “child visitation,” per the docs. He is also asking a judge to “terminate” spousal support for the former Selling Sunset star.

The tech entrepreneur noted that he wanted “each party to pay his/her own attorney’s fees.” Furthermore, he asked the court to “confirm as separate property” all assets “from and after the date of separation.”

Richard didn’t give a date of separation, but the news comes just days after Us confirmed that Quinn was granted a temporary restraining order against Richard following his recent arrests.

Us confirmed on March 20 that Richard was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident involving Quinn. At the time, he was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Richard allegedly hit the pair’s son with a bag of glass after attempting to throw it at his estranged wife, TMZ reported.

As a result of the altercation, a temporary restraining order was automatically put in place. However, Richard violated the order less than 24 hours later and was arrested a second time. He posted a bond of $300,000 and was released later that day.

Us confirmed on Wednesday, April 3, that Quinn was granted a separate temporary restraining order against Richard, which she filed in March. The order requires her estranged spouse to leave their shared home in Los Angeles and stay at least 100 yards away from her.

Richard responded by filing his own restraining order against Quinn in late March.

Following all the back and forth, a source exclusively told Us that Quinn was “planning on leaving Christian” and “filing for divorce.”

The estranged couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in December 2019. However, they didn’t make it legal until June 2021, according to Richard’s court documents. The pair’s only child was born one month before they legally wed.