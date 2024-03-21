Christine Quinn’s home was visited twice by the police after her husband, Christian Richard, was arrested for domestic violence.

A cop car was seen pulling up to Quinn’s Hollywood Hills property on Wednesday, March 20. In photos obtained by Us Weekly, the authorities exited the vehicle and made their way to the home.

Earlier that day, the cops were seen walking around Quinn’s house. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Page Six at the time that they were conducting a “building search,” which is usually done to determine whether there is an active threat on the scene.

The pair’s house was visited twice several hours after Richard, 44, was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. The second visit came after Richard was released from custody after posting bail. Us confirmed on Wednesday that Richard was taken in while wearing his bathrobe.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” the police told Page Six, referring to Quinn, 35, and Richard’s 3-year-old son, Christian.

Neither Richard nor Quinn have addressed the alleged incident.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 following a whirlwind romance. The former Selling Sunset star met Richard through a mutual friend, which led to them dating.

“[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Quinn recalled to Bustle in May 2020. “Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”

She added at the time: “He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well.”

Two years after their nuptials, Quinn and Richard welcomed their son. Quinn also surprised Netflix viewers when she announced her exit from the Oppenheim Group real estate firm — and from Selling Sunset.

“It was my decision to leave,” Quinn exclusively told Us in May 2022. “My husband and I had been working on this company for a year and a half. I love the show. The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

Quinn and Richard subsequently opened their own brokerage, RealOpen, which accepts bitcoin as payment. At the time, Quinn hinted that the duo were looking to relocate from Los Angeles.

“Our dream has always been to live in France, and specifically Paris,” she told Forbes in November 2022. “We’re looking for a classic Parisian, Haussmann-style building, ideally with modern updates to the interior. We enjoy a well-lit living environment as we’ve become accustomed to in Los Angeles.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.