‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Christine Quinn Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband Christian Richard

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Christine Quinn was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Christian Richard, after he was arrested twice in March.

According to TMZ, a judge signed off on Quinn’s restraining order request, requiring Richard to leave their shared Los Angeles home and stay at least 100 yards away from her.

The temporary restraining order also states that Richard is not allowed to interact with the couple’s 2-year-old son, Christian, and their two dogs, Bubby and Teddy. Richard is permitted to have some contact with Quinn in order to converse about child visitation.

Richard was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident with Quinn and again less than 24 hours later for violating the restraining order automatically put in place. He filed a restraining order of his own against the Netflix star on March 26, claiming he and Quinn got into a fight over their dogs.

This is an ongoing story.

