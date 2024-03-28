Christine Quinn claimed her husband, Christian Richard, once went to extreme lengths to get her to prove her love ahead of his recent arrests.

Quinn, 35, filed for a restraining order earlier this week, alleging in the request that Richard, 44, went on a violent rampage months before their blowout argument that led to him being taken into custody.

The Selling Sunset alum alleged in her motion, obtained by Page Six, that she flew from Paris to Hungary in September 2023 to meet up with Richard. Once she arrived, they got into a disagreement.

“[He] faked a suicide attempt to see if I cared about him,” Quinn claimed in the court documents. “[Christian] became angry at me, questioning why I needed to work, asserting that he was providing for everything. That night, in our hotel room, I watched [Christian] pour handfuls of pills [and] appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying.”

Quinn then asked Richard, whom she married in 2019, what she should do and he allegedly replied, “Just stay with me.”

She added in the docs, “When I asked him what pills he took and how many, so I could help him, he just told me he took many other pills that day. I was terrified that [Christian] had poisoned and endangered himself. After what felt like an hour of [Christian] apparently falling in and out of consciousness and me being terrified, he suddenly appeared sober again and said, ‘You passed the test, you really do love me.’”

Quinn then became “very afraid” of what Richard was capable of after she realized that he “had faked” the suicide attempt. (Richard has not responded to Quinn’s allegations.)

Earlier this month, Quinn and Richard got into another bombshell argument. According to Quinn’s restraining order filing, she claimed that Richard threw a bag of dog poop at her on March 18 when she told him that she was dissatisfied with their marriage and his alleged “lack of effort” in being a “true partner.”

The next day, Richard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Us Weekly confirmed on March 20 that Richard allegedly threw a bag with glass in it at Quinn. The glass had missed Quinn and instead hit their 3-year-old son, Christian. The businessman was taken into custody wearing a bathrobe and released the next day.

Richard subsequently returned to the couple’s shared home, breaking an emergency restraining order that Quinn had been granted. Cops arrived at the property on March 21 and arrested Richard for a second time. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released several hours later.

Following his second release, Richard filed to obtain a restraining order against Quinn and claimed that she is trying to gain an upper hand in a potential divorce or custody case. (Us reached out to Quinn’s rep for comment.)

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.