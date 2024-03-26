Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, filed a restraining order against his wife after he was arrested over a domenstic incidentt.

Richard, 45, filed for a temporary restraining order against the former Selling Sunset star, 35, on Tuesday, March 26, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

In the docs, Richard acknowledged the couple got into a fight, which he said was all because of their dogs.

Richard alleged the dogs urinated on some of his belongings, so he confronted Quinn about it. He claimed to have found Quinn in their bedroom with a bunch of cleaning supplies.

Related: ‘Selling Sunset' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Selling Sunset stars have stepped away from the Netflix hit over the years. The series, which became an overnight success after its 2019 debut, initially starred Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn as the employees at high-end Los Angeles real estate brokerage the […]

Once there, Richard claimed he picked up a trash bag from the ground filled with rags and paper towels and threw it at the wall, but denied throwing it at his wife. Richard also contended the trash bag was not filled with glass, which is what Quinn told police.

Richard then allegedly attempted to take their 2-year-old son Christian out of the bedroom, but contended Quinn got him first and holed up in a separate room, which is where she called authorities.

Quinn’s whole plan, Richard argued, was to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and child custody proceedings.

A judge has yet to approve Richard’s restraining order request. Us has reached out to a rep for Quinn and a lawyer for Richard but has not heard back.

Richard was taken into custody while wearing his bathrobe on Tuesday, March 19, after Quinn alleged he threw a bag of glass at her, which ended up striking their son. Richard was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

A source told Us on Wednesday that Quinn accompanied her son as he was transported to the emergency room in an ambulance for treatment.

Quinn filed a restraining order against Richard, which he almost immediately violated on Wednesday, March 20, when he showed up at their home, leading to a second arrest.

Related: Every Time the ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Clapped Back at Criticism on Social Media Selling shade! Viewers have been heavily invested in the lives of Selling Sunset’s star realtors since the Netflix series debuted in 2019. From the cast’s love lives to their office drama, fans have weighed in on it all. However, some social media users have taken things a step too far — and the stars haven’t […]

After the two arrests, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Quinn was planning on divorcing Richard. The couple got married in December 2019.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Attorney and legal expert Neama Rahmani exclusively told Us Weekly that Richard could be facing stiff legal consequences, even if Quinn doesn’t end up pressing charges.

“Whenever you do something that may result in great bodily injury, it doesn’t have to be a traditional weapon like a gun or a knife,” Rahmani, who is not involved in the case, said Wednesday, March 20. “Throwing glass is sufficient, and that makes the assault a felony and not a misdemeanor.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.