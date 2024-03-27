Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn has claimed that she and her husband, Christian Richard, had a blowout argument before his domestic violence arrest.

Quinn, 35, alleged in court documents filed earlier this week, and obtained by Page Six, that Richard, 45, had gotten angry with her on March 18 when she told him she was dissatisfied with their marriage and his alleged “lack of effort” in being a “true partner.”

Quinn claimed that Richard, in retaliation, started yelling at her, throwing floral arrangements and urinating on the floor in a “rampage.” The reality TV star further alleged that Richard pulled out “dog feces” from the trashcan and tossed them at Quinn. (Richard has not publicly addressed his spouse’s latest allegations.)

“I then locked him out, and our son and I spent the night in the master bedroom,” Quinn added in her court documents. “I could hear him continuing to shout and yell, and could hear him smashing and breaking things through the house.”

Quinn and Richard, who wed in 2019, share 3-year-old son Christian.

News broke days later on March 20 that Richard had been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on March 19. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Richard allegedly threw a bag with glass in it at Quinn. The glass had missed Quinn and instead hit their son. Richard was taken into custody wearing a bathrobe.

After Richard was taken into custody, Quinn took their toddler son to the emergency room after he was allegedly injured during the fight.

Richard was released the next day and returned to the couple’s shared home. Once he arrived at the residence, Richard was arrested again for violating Quinn’s restraining order. The businessman ultimately posted a $30,000 bond and was released several hours later.

Neither Quinn nor Richard have publicly addressed the altercations, though a source told Us that they would be separating soon.

“Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,” the insider said. “She’s planning on filing for divorce.”

In the meantime, Richard is also seeking a protective order against Quinn. In a temporary restraining order request on Tuesday, March 26, Richard claimed that their fight stemmed from noticing their pet dogs had peed on his belongings. When he allegedly confronted Quinn, he said he only tossed a trash bag full of paper towels and rags at the wall — and not at Quinn. Richard claimed that Quinn changed the story to gain an upper hand in a potential divorce and custody case over Christian.

A judge has not yet approved Richard’s motion.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.