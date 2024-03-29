Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard’s marriage has been rocky for some time now.

“Christine has felt controlled by Christian their whole relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He never liked that her whole brand was about sex appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown.”

Quinn, 35, and Richard made headlines earlier this month when Us confirmed that Richard was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon. TMZ reported that Richard allegedly threw a bag of glass at Quinn, which missed her and hit the pair’s two-year-old son, Christian.

Richard was arrested for a second time later that day for returning to Quinn’s home, thereby violating the restraining order obtained against him after his initial arrest, law enforcement told the Daily Mail. Richard filed a restraining order request of his own on Tuesday, March 26, claiming that he threw the bag at the wall, not at Quinn, and that the bag contained rags and paper towels, not glass.

The insider tells Us that Quinn “plans to file for divorce very soon” as “this is not the first time she has seen [Christian] lash out in an angry manner” during their relationship.

“She has felt unsafe for a while,” the source says. “It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress. … It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them, as they both have restraining orders and are not in agreement on plans with their son.”

In her restraining order request, Christine claimed that Richard “faked a suicide attempt to see if I cared about him” in September 2023.

“[Christian] became angry at me, questioning why I needed to work, asserting that he was providing for everything,” she alleged in court documents. “That night, in our hotel room, I watched [Christian] pour handfuls of pills [and] appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying.”

She continued: “After what felt like an hour of [Christian] apparently falling in and out of consciousness and me being terrified, he suddenly appeared sober again and said, ‘You passed the test, you really do love me.’”

Elsewhere in the request, Quinn claimed that Richard went on a “rampage” earlier this month when she told him she was dissatisfied with their relationship. She alleged that during the incident, Richard took “dog feces” out of a trash can, threw it at her and urinated on the floor.

Despite the tumult in Christine’s marriage, a second source told Us that the reality star was “in great spirits” at the Xerjoff perfume launch party on Wednesday, March 27.

“She was all smiles and was happily taking several photos for photographers. She seemed unbothered and was in a great mood all night mingling and taking selfies with guests,” the insider shared. “Christine put on a brave face and was smiling and laughing throughout the night.”

The source added that Quinn’s former Selling Sunset costars Nicole Young and Davina Potratz “were there to support her” at the event. (Quinn left the show after season 5 in 2022.)

“She seemed really happy to see them both and hang out with them. Both of them gave Christine a long hug and they looked like they were being supportive towards her,” the insider said.

Quinn and Richard tied the knot in December 2019 after less than one year of dating.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.