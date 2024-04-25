Christine Quinn is looking to expedite her restraining order request after her estranged husband, Christian Richard, has allegedly been unresponsive.

The Selling Sunset alum, 35, filed a request for alternate service of her court motion on Monday, April 22, claiming that Richard, 44, has been in hiding, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Respondent should be permitted to serve petitioner via an alternative method of service due to petitioner’s evasion of service of the domestic violence restraining order documents,” her motion reads.

Quinn requested a temporary restraining order against Richard in March following an alleged domestic dispute. Quinn further claimed that since her TRO was granted after a “two-day delay,” it allowed Richard “sufficient time and notice to successfully evade service of the order.”

According to Quinn’s filing, since Richard allegedly has not received the TRO, he could “violate it repeatedly” without consequences. Under the order’s terms, Richard would be barred from having contact with the pair’s son, Christian, and unable to stay at their marital residence.

Quinn is also seeking to stop Richard and any of his associates from entering the Los Angeles property and wants to be able to serve the TRO through his attorney, who claimed that she is unable to accept the docs and allegedly “refused” to provide Quinn details about Richard’s whereabouts.

Richard has not publicly addressed Quinn’s claims. Us has reached out for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Quinn, Richard was reportedly last seen in public on March 27 and is presumably hiding out at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, where he’s staying under an alias.

“Due to my public image, [he] and I have taken additional security precautions when staying at hotels previously, such as checking in under pseudonyms or booking blocks of rooms to evade detection,” Quinn claimed in the docs. “I believe [Christian] could be employing these methods, or even paying the hotel, to conceal his location.”

The reality TV star said that she “last” saw Richard on March 20 when she fled following his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. She has since been trying to work with a process server to deliver the TRO to no avail.

“Although I was very grateful my request for protection was granted, I was extremely concerned that … he would make every attempt to evade service,” Quinn claimed. “My counsel assisted me in retaining a private investigator to have [him] personally served promptly, although I feared locating him would already be an impossible task.”

After Quinn allegedly attempted to ask Richard’s counsel for assistance, she was “continually barred” from gaining any access. At one point, she claimed one of Richard’s attorneys had even physically blocked her from entering her home.

“As I approached the property, Mr. Villicana insisted he was hired and permitted to surveil and occupy the property as directed by [Christian], in direct violation of the TRO,” she alleged in the court documents. “The confrontation with Mr. Villicana lasted approximately seven minutes, escalated in intensity and would have continued, however, my two hired employees arrived at the property to assist me. Mr. Villicana made several threatening remarks while lurking around including, ‘I will be seeing you again’ and ‘I’m not going anywhere.’”

She further claimed in the court papers that the house was “intentionally left in a hazardous, filthy and unlivable condition” by the attorney, who allegedly stole her cappuccino maker to take to Richard.

The now-estranged couple got into a fight in March, during which Quinn claimed to express her marital dissatisfaction, and the altercation led to Richard allegedly throwing a bag of glass at her. The glass had missed Quinn and instead hit son Christian, 3. Richard was subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken into custody wearing a bathrobe. He was released the next day.

Amid his arrest, Quinn filed for a TRO that was granted. When Richard returned home from the police station, he was in breach of the order and police arrested him a second time. The businessman was released on a $30,000 bail several hours later.

Weeks later, Us confirmed that Richard filed for divorce on April 5 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Quinn has not responded to his motion.