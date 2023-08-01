Angus Cloud‘s rumored off-and-on girlfriend, Sydney Martin, paid tribute to the late actor after his shocking death at age 25.

Martin, 22, reacted to the news via a series of Instagram Story posts on Monday, July 31. Her first post — a series of broken heart emojis — didn’t mention Cloud by name, but her second upload included a throwback photo of Cloud. “My heart is so broken,” she captioned the picture. “I love you forever.”

Martin went on to share a video of herself and Cloud seemingly shot at home and soundtracked by “a song he loved” — Kendrick Lamar‘s “Money Trees.” In another slide, Martin shared four personal photos, including one that showed her kissing Cloud’s cheek as he embraced her.

“I will never let the world forget you,” she wrote alongside a photo of street art seemingly done by Cloud. “Bless bless 1 love.” The painting showed a Christmas tree bearing the message, “MERRY X-MAS I LOVE YOU — ANGUS 2021.”

Martin and Cloud never publicly confirmed their relationship, but photos of the pair looking affectionate had circulated on social media. In one older upload, Martin hugged Cloud in a series of mirror selfies. “Euphoria season 2 is out in 2 days,” she captioned the photos. (The second season of the HBO drama debuted in January 2022.)

Cloud’s family announced his death on Monday in a statement to TMZ. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they said. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement continued: “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud’s father, Conor Hickey, died in May after a short illness. The family buried Hickey in Ireland last week.

Before Cloud was pronounced dead, his mother reported a “possible overdose” to 911. The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud’s residence on Monday around 11:30 a.m. PT after Cloud’s mom called dispatch and said her son did not have a pulse. First responders later pronounced the actor dead at the scene.