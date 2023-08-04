Kyle Richards poked fun at the romance rumors swirling about her and Morgan Wade by playing the love interest in the country singer’s new music video.

Wade, 28, shared the details via Instagram on Friday, August 4, in a behind-the-scenes video featuring Richards, 54.

“‘Fall in Love with Me’ is out as of midnight and the video drops next week. The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;),” she wrote, alongside a clip of the pair discussing the collaboration.

Richards explained how the idea of the music video came into fruition, saying, “I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard ‘Wilder Days’ and then I went to all the others and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics and I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn’t expecting all that.’”

She continued: “So I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on repeat and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her.”

Wade noted that she didn’t expect to form a friendship with the reality star.

“I just didn’t expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out and I was like, ‘Oh, OK,'” she said before addressing fan speculation about their connection. “We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit.”

Richards’ personal life has been making headlines after news about her separation from husband Maurico Umansky broke in July. The pair, who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, took to social media at the time to slam rumors that infidelity played a role in their marriage issues.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” their joint Instagram statement read at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

Richards also clarified her bond with Wade, telling Page Six in July, “We are very good friends.”

A source has since told Us Weekly that Richards and Umansky, 53, are working on their marriage despite being separated.

“They almost ended their marriage,” the insider shared last month. “But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”

According to the source, Richards’ inner circle believe that she may have had an “emotional affair” with Wade, before noting that the rumors of a romance are “untrue.”