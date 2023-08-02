Dr. Paul Nassif is remaining positive that his friends Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky will work out their differences following their shocking separation.

“Since knowing them for a long time, especially back in the days of [the] beginning of Housewives, they — besides Lisa [Vanderpump] and Ken [Todd] — have a very strong marriage together,” Nassif, 61, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the new season of Botched. “I feel that whatever the heck [the rough patch] is, I’m sure it will be worked out because their bond and their girls and their family, they’re strong. They’re gonna work it out no matter what. I don’t see that thing ending at all.”

Nassif shared he had no idea that Richards, 54, and Umasky, 53 — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, Portia, 15 — were going through a “rough patch.” However, once news broke of their split, he got in touch with Richards and sent support to his longtime pal — whom he met while appearing on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside ex-wife Adrienne Maloof.

Us confirmed in July that Richards and Umansky had called it quits after 27 years of marriage but did not file for divorce. The twosome released a statement to clarify their relationship status hours later, revealing they had a “rough year” in their marriage. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the pair said in a joint Instagram statement.

“I did reach out to Kyle. I just said, ‘Hey, I’m here if you need me for anything.’ Obviously, because I love the two of them,” he told Us. “And she actually was very appreciative and thankful and [she] called me [as] usual to say ‘Thank you, Buttercup.’ That’s what she used to call me on Housewives.”

Nassif, meanwhile, hasn’t had the chance to check in with Umansky — the two men have simply been “busy” dealing with matters in their personal and professional lives.

The plastic surgeon is back in the operating room for his and Dr. Terry DuBrow’s E! show Botched — which premieres on for its eighth season on Thursday, August 3.

“We now have seven years of experience and training. Our skill level has gotten so much more advanced that we took on extreme congenital deformities, traumatic deformities, and of course, plastic surgery complications,” Dubrow, 64, teased of the upcoming season. “We had a lot of complications [ourselves.] We had a couple [of] emergencies that you’re gonna see and there’s a lot of tears shed even in the first episode. So I think this is a really emotional season and really rewarding to watch.”

Botched season 8 premieres on E! on Thursday, August 3 at 10 p.m. E.T.