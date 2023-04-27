A bombshell revelation. As the Vanderpump Rules cast continued to question Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ friendship, Ken Todd joined in with his own suspicions.

During the trailer for the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, May 2, Ken, 77, shared a surprising piece of information with Lisa Vanderpump. “I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana is away. And she stayed all night,” the restaurant owner told his wife, 62, as Katie Maloney reacted in shock.

Sandoval, 40, and Raquel, 28, continued to be a major topic of conversation as they joined Tom Schwartz, Brock Davies, Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix on a glamorous camping trip.

In the sneak peek clip, Schwartz, 40, joked about the former beauty pageant contestant’s dating history. “I don’t want to kill the vibe but Raquel has a type. Brock [and] Tom, be careful tonight. [She likes] men that are taken,” the Minnesota native quipped in a September 2022 scene, which was filmed one month after his makeout session with Raquel.

Meanwhile, Lala Kent had more questions about whether the Fancy AF Cocktails co-author was cheating on Ariana, 37.

“I think Sandoval has a thing for Raquel,” the beauty mogul told James Kennedy in the Bravo video. “The last time that Sandoval was talking about a woman the way he talks about Raquel was when he was talking about Ariana while he was with [ex-girlfriend] Kristin [Doute].”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Raquel were having an affair following her split from James, 31. The TomTom cofounder and Ariana called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

Sandoval, however, claimed he tried to end his relationship with the Florida native one month before his cheating scandal.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier this month. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

The Missouri native also gushed about growing closer to Raquel after their August 2022 hookup. “I was seeing Raquel as often as I could. I know that sounds horrible,” he continued. “And FaceTiming her all the time. And Ariana didn’t even notice because that’s just how separate our lives were. I had to actually tell her, ‘How have you not noticed how distant I’ve been lately?'”

After the bar owner said there wasn’t a “label” on his current connection with the California native, Us confirmed that Raquel checked herself into a mental health treatment facility.

According to Sandoval, the model has been “doing great” since seeking treatment. “Raquel is in a mental facility,” he told TMZ on Tuesday, April 25. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.