Calling out the rumors. Tom Sandoval has heard the speculation about Raquel Leviss‘ stay at a mental health facility — and he isn’t thrilled by the insinuations.

“Raquel is in a mental facility,” the TomTom co-owner, 40, who appeared visibly upset, told TMZ on Tuesday, April 25. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

Sandoval publicly slammed Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan for claiming Leviss, 28, was actually at a “spa” instead, adding, “[They] have absolutely no idea what’s going on.”

According to the Missouri native, Leviss is “doing great” after seeking treatment earlier this month. The decision came in the aftermath of her cheating scandal with Sandoval, which originally made headlines in March.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

The California native, for her part, issued a public apology to Madix, 37, amid the drama. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram that same month.

After crossing paths with the Vanderpump Rules cast at the season 10 reunion, a rep for Leviss confirmed to Us on April 14 that she was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement read. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

However, the former beauty pageant contestant’s costars claimed she wasn’t at a mental health facility. “Not a mental facility! It’s a Spa Resort,” Madrigal, 38, wrote in an Instagram comment on a Pump Rules fan account. Kathan, for her part, commented, “She’s at a spa” on another Bravo account.

A source exclusively told Us that Leviss “is absolutely not at a ‘spa,’ Miraval Resort, or otherwise.”

The insider added, “People looking to jump on the bandwagon for relevance and spreading misinformation and rumors should not only consider Raquel’s circumstances but also consider all of the people struggling with their mental health who are watching how people are reacting to this situation. It will only make it harder for them to seek help.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).