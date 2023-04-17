Vanderpump Rules alums Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan voiced their opinions about Raquel Leviss’ rehab stay — claiming she’s at a “spa” rather than a mental health facility.

“Not a mental facility! It’s a Spa Resort,” Madrigal, 38, wrote in an Instagram comment on Pump Rules fan account @realvanderpump’s post about Leviss’ treatment on Saturday, April 15. Kathan, for her part, commented, “She’s at a spa,” on @glorifiedgossipgirl’s account that same day.

A source, however, exclusively claims to Us Weekly, that Leviss “is absolutely not at a ‘spa,’ Miraval Resort, or otherwise.”

The insider added, “People looking to jump on the bandwagon for relevance and spreading misinformation and rumors should not only consider Raquel’s circumstances but also consider all of the people struggling with their mental health who are watching how people are reacting to this situation. It will only make it harder for them to seek help.”

On Friday, April 14, a rep for the former pageant queen confirmed to Us that Leviss was seeking treatment amid the fallout of her affair with Pump Rules costar Tom Sandoval.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” read a statement from Leviss’ rep. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Leviss’ relationship with the TomTom co-owner began in August 2022 amid his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. The SURver apologized to Madix, 37, after Us confirmed their affair in early March. She also spoke about her mental health issues at the time.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” Leviss wrote via Instagram at the time.

The reality star noted she is “reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved” amid the fallout of the drama.

She added: “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Sandoval — who revealed on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast on Tuesday, April 11, that he and Leviss are “on a break” and don’t have a “label” on their relationship at the moment — also apologized to Madix at the time, but later explained that his attempts to break up with her at the beginning of the year were unsuccessful.

Madix, for her part, broke her silence about the scandal in mid-March, thanking her costars for standing by her side amid the drama.

“When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

She added: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Over the weekend, Madix was spotted packing on the PDA with fitness trainer Daniel Wai while in the California desert for Coachella 2023.

