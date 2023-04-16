Soft launch vibes? Ariana Madix is living her best life at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where fans think she might have teased a brand-new romance following her split from Tom Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, attended the Celsius Oasis Vibe launch party on Friday, April 13, with costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, as well as a bunch of other pals. In a series of social media snaps from the event, Madix wore her multicolored festival getup as she posed beside a mystery man, who sported a blue two-piece ensemble.

The Florida native sparked romance speculation later that day, sharing an Instagram Story pic of herself holding hands with her companion during the Celsius bash. Several hours later, as Madix got ready for Day 2, the same man can be spotted in the background of her glam prep. When the Bravo star sat while a makeup artist applied cosmetic gemstones to her face on Saturday, April 16, the mystery beau briefly walks through the frame shirtless.

While Madix has not addressed her current relationship status, it appears that her Instagram companion is personal trainer Daniel Wai. The fitness coach shared footage of the pair dancing in the Saturday crowd, in which he tagged Madix’s account, before they posed for a snuggly selfie.

Madix’s friend Logan Cochran seemingly approved of the pairing. “My happy lil babushka,” Cochran wrote via his Instagram Stories on Saturday alongside a pic of Madix and Wai together during the concert.

Madix’s potential romance has also raised eyebrows among fans, who further speculated about her relationship status.

“Breaking News: Four minutes ago, Ariana soft-launched a new man at Coachella,” a TikTok user said in a video posted on Saturday, resharing the OG pic. “I know we all had it up to here with Sandoval drama but yesterday, same [outfit] see, this is not [her friend] Brad [Kearns]’ hand, this is a different man. There we have it, she is moving on.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails author has been in good spirits throughout her Coachella experience.

“Ariana looked happy and confident as she checked out the [Celsius] activations with Scheana and Brock,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, revealing that the trio entered the event space holding hands and skipping. “Ariana was seated in a private lounge area laughing with her friends and seemed unbothered.”

Madix’s attendance at the desert festival and potential new romance comes less than one month after Us confirmed that she had split from Sandoval, 40, after nine years together.

“I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” the TomTom owner said during a Tuesday, April 11, appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, claiming the pair split before Madix learned of his affair with Raquel Leviss. “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it, and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”

Sandoval added: “She’s like, ‘I’m, like, not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship. … If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.’ We were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew.”

While the Lifetime actress has not addressed her ex’s claims about their breakup timeline, she previously revealed that she was “devastated” to learn of his infidelity.

“When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” Madix wrote via Instagram in March. “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. … What doesn’t kill me better run.”

The former SUR bartender and Sandoval — who has since paused his relationship with Leviss, 28 — are currently sharing their joint Los Angeles residence, where they only communicate through an intermediary. They eventually plan to sell the property but have not yet shared further details.