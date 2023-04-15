Making a musical statement? During Becky G’s Friday, April 14, performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, she seemingly addressed her supposed relationship drama with fiancé Sebastian Lletget.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you plan, I’ll just say that,” the Power Rangers star, 26, told concertgoers on Friday, per social media footage. “But sometimes, it’s not rejection — it’s redirection.”

While Becky did not further address the meaning of her cryptic comment, she instead launched into a live rendition of her hit “Mamiiii,” which is a collaboration with Karol G. The “Mal de Amores” songstress rocked the Indio, California, stage in a blue, sequined minidress and coordinating knee-high boots. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed her diamond engagement ring was notably missing.

Lletget, 30, proposed to the California native in December 2022 after six years of dating. However, three months later, the FC Dallas athlete seemingly admitted to infidelity.

“Over the last few weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot,” the soccer star wrote via Instagram on March 27, days after a fan claimed to have proof that he had cheated on his fiancée one year earlier. “Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

Lletget noted in his Instagram apology that he “can’t keep running from demons” after admitting to crossing boundaries. The midfielder also revealed his intentions to complete a mental wellness program.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love,” Lletget concluded his social media statement. “Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

Becky, for her part, has not publicly addressed the cheating scandal. Several hours after the pro athlete released his lengthy apology, the Good Mourning actress stepped out at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards solo — without her diamond rock. Becky and Karol, 32, ultimately took home Best Latin Pop Reggeaton Song of the Year for “Mamiiii” at the ceremony.

“When we come together as women in this industry, we are capable of not just making hit songs but making history and setting an example that when we come together, we are powerhouses, we are able to see each other differently and share in the light,” the “Bella Ciao” artist said in her speech without addressing the drama with Lletget. “There’s room for everybody. There’s a seat at the table for everybody, and I also want to thank iHeart. The amount of Jingle Balls that they had me on and Wango Tangos throughout my career, and to think that we’re still here, we’re still doing it, we’re just getting started, it’s such a blessing.”