UPDATE 1:45 p.m. — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted kissing in the Coachella crowd, according to social media footage.

The twosome playfully cuddled while watching one of the evening’s shows, shortly before the “Mercy” singer leaned down to give the actress a low-key smooch.

Original story below:

Reunited and it feels so good? Nearly two years after Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up, they were spotted hanging out at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 14.

The “Stitches” crooner, 24, and the Cinderella actress, 26, were photographed deep in conversation at the Indio, California, festival on Friday evening, according to social media footage shared by 102.7 KIIS FM’s official Twitter page. Mendes sported a tight-fitting tee, jeans and a bandana tied around his neck while the Cuba native opted to pair jeans with a white crop top.

While the radio station did not offer further insight into the exes’ surprise reunion, they are on the ground at the music event and have shared several snaps of the crowd. Neither the Canada native nor Cabello have publicly addressed their Coachella run-in or a potential reconciliation.

Mendes and the “Havana” songstress were first linked in July 2019 after years of friendship. They ended up dating for two years before calling it quits in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Cabello later revealed that her “priorities” had shifted before the pair made the mutual decision to uncouple.

“I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults,” the former Fifth Harmony artist — who quarantined with then-boyfriend Mendes during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic — told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in March 2022. “My priorities have fluctuated, and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’”

She continued at the time: “I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him.”

One month later, Mendes echoed his former partner’s sentiments. “I loved Camila first for so many years and that’s never gonna change,” he told Ryan Seacrest in April 2022, noting that they are still “so friendly.”

Cabello later moved on with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch in June 2022 after they were spotted holding hands on multiple occasions. The pair reportedly split in February after the Lox Club newsletter revealed that Kevitch, 31, was recently single.

Mendes, for his part, was last linked to fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year after they were photographed having dinner together in Los Angeles. The “Summer of Love” musician denied romance speculation last month.

“We are not dating,” Mendes told the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard on March 17, while promoting his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you.”