On purpose? Shawn Mendes seemingly donned a necklace featuring Sabrina Carpenter’s birthstone amid speculation the two are an item.

The “Stitches” singer, 24, raised eyebrows on Sunday, March 12, when he was spotted wearing a green pendant while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. (While they walked the red carpet separately, Carpenter, 23, also attended the event.)

The Girl Meets World alum’s birthday lands in May, which makes her birthstone an emerald. Mendes’ necklace, however — which is seemingly from David Yurman — appears to be made with malachite. Despite the differences, the two rocks are almost identical in color.

Following Sunday’s red carpet, eagle-eyed fans later noticed that Mendes has been sporting the pendant on and off since January — one month before he and the “Nonsense” songstress sparked romance rumors.

The pair were first spotted together last month when they were photographed walking together in Los Angeles. In a photo obtained by Us Weekly at the time, the musicians could be seen smiling and engaging in deep conversations as they matched each other’s stride.

Earlier this month, the two were once again photographed together while exiting the Gucci store in Beverly Hills, where Miley Cyrus held the celebration for her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, on Thursday, March 9. Mendes stood outside of the doorway with a drink in his hand while Carpenter walked closely behind him.

Both the “In My Blood” crooner and the Work It actress have star-studded dating histories of their own. Mendes was previously linked to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in 2017 before entering a serious relationship with Camila Cabello, whom he dated from 2019 to 2021.

After more than two years in the spotlight together, the twosome announced via Instagram that they called it quits.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Mendes and Cabello, 26, wrote in a joint post at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Mendes later seemingly addressed his split from the Cuba native in his song “When You’re Gone.” The single featured lyrics like, “You never know how good you have it / Until you’re starin’ at a picture of the only girl that matters,” as well as, “I know what we’re supposed to do / It’s hard for me to let go of you / So I’m just trying to hold on.”

Carpenter, for her part, made headlines in 2020 for her relationship with Joshua Bassett and found herself at the center of a highly-publicized love triangle with the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 22, and his ex-girlfriend — and costar — Olivia Rodrigo. After the “Drivers License” singer, 20, released her debut album Sour, fans began theorizing that many of the breakup tracks were about her split from Bassett and his new relationship with Carpenter.

In December 2021, the “Lie Lie Lie” artist confirmed he and Carpenter had called it quits when he declared himself single during an interview with GQ. “I think that’s something that’s been good about this last little bit: I’m good on my own,” he said at the time.

When Carpenter released her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, in July 2022, fans speculated that she addressed her split from Bassett in songs like “Because I Liked a Boy.”