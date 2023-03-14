Joshua Bassett Shuts Down Heckler Shouting 'F--k Olivia' During Concert

He’s no traitor. Joshua Bassett was quick to shut down a fan’s expletive-filled comment about ex Olivia Rodrigo during a recent performance.

The 22-year-old actor played a show at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, March 12, as part of his Complicated Tour when an audience member shouted, “F–k Olivia,” in the middle of his song “Set Me Free.”

In a video from the concert shared via social media, Bassett continued playing the piano but turned toward the crowd with a concerned look on his face. He shook his head and rolled his eyes while singing, carrying on with the tune despite the heckler’s interruption.

Rodrigo, 20, and Bassett’s relationship made headlines in January 2021 after the actress released her hit single “Drivers License,” which many fans believe hints at drama between the High School Musical: The Musical — The Series costars. The Grammy-winning song seemingly references Sabrina Carpenter, who was linked to Bassett in 2020 following his rumored romance with Rodrigo.

The “Favorite Crime” artist and Bassett kept the status of their relationship under wraps, but both Disney stars have released songs that appear to outline what went down between them. Carpenter, 23, seemingly chimed in with telling lyrics of her own on her song “Skin” — but she denied having any bad blood with Rodrigo.

“[‘Skin’] isn’t calling out one single person,” she explained via Instagram in January 2021. “Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings.”

Later that year, Bassett attempted to defuse the tension during an interview with GQ. “[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia,” he said in December 2021. “Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy.”

The Dirty John alum opened up about the extreme backlash he faced from fans for his involvement in the alleged love triangle. “I would see TikToks with like 50 million views and 10 million likes saying, ‘If I ever see that kid on the street, I’m going to f—king kill him.’ It’s hard to see that and then be living in New York and walking down the street,” he told the outlet. “I got a protector screen on my phone so people can’t look at it when I’m at a coffee shop. There are certain people who I can’t hang out with in public because they’re too loud.”

At the time, the California native confessed that he and Rodrigo hadn’t spoken “since ‘Driver’s License’ came out.” The twosome reunited in August 2022, posing for photos at the season 3 premiere of HSMTMTS in Los Angeles.