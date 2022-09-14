The show must go on. After taking a break from East High, season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will see the students back at school as they face senior year — and put on a one of a kind musical.

Ahead of the show’s season 3 in July 2022, Disney+ announced that HSMTMTS would continue to entertain fans. “This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor and heart,” President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, said in May 2022. “[Creator] Tim Federle‘s vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.”

The showrunner, for his part, gushed about the world he got to build with the mockumentary musical drama. “This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I’m beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories and showcasing these exceptional stars,” Federle added in a statement.

The show, which stars Sofia Wylie, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie A. Rodriguez, became a bigger topic of conversation two months later when Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens paid a visit to East High during individual visits.

“Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼,” the actor captioned an Instagram photo of him posing in front of the school in July 2022, referencing The Breakfast Club with his quote and pose. His onscreen father, Bart Johnson, replied to the post, writing, “Warms coaches ole heart to see this. Welcome home, son. WHAT TEAM!? 🏀🐾.”

Hudgens had her own walk down memory lane one month prior, writing via Instagram, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

The Spring Breakers star also included a video of her dancing in front of the school. Earlier that year, the actress reflected on her time with the High School Musical franchise while hosting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“Apparently high school musicals have changed since 2006. Euphoria High does not do it like East High did. There’s a lot less singing, a lot more hair pulling and a lot more cleavage,” Hudgens joked after a skit where she portrayed Sydney Sweeney‘s character, Cassie Howard, in June 2022.

During season 3 of HSMTMTS, the characters took a trip to Camp Shallow Lake where they put on Disney’s Frozen as their chosen musical. In September 2022, the cast and crew confirmed at the D23 Expo that everyone would be returning to East High.

Scroll down for everything to know about season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: