Go Wildcats! Vanessa Hudgens was feeling extra reminiscent this weekend when she took a visit to Salt Lake City, Utah, where the classic Disney movie series of High School Musical was filmed.

Hudgens, 33, posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, June 26, dancing in front of East High, which is Salt Lake High School East in real-life, to the song “Breaking Free” from the 2006 movie.

Hudgens played Gabriella Montez in High School Musical (2006), High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008). She starred alongside costars Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

“Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” the Princess Switch star captioned the post with her character’s famous line.

“I saw this and had a PTSD like I couldn’t find my team captains. LETS GO WILDCATS!!” Bart Johnson, who played Coach Bolton in the three High School Musical films, commented on the post.

Johnson’s Wildcat spirit has been obvious, as he has given High School Musical fans plenty of content over the years on his TikTok account. In April, the 51-year-old posted a video of himself in a suit and tie, doing the signature move from A Night to Remember in the third High School Musical.

Hudgens has clearly shown her love for the early 2000’s movie trilogy, but doesn’t plan on creating anything new with it. “It was such a beautiful moment in time that so many people do hold so close and near and dear to their hearts, that I don’t know [if I’d return],” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “It’s scary to mess with something like that, because it is so beloved. Someone’s got to write a script and send it to all of us, and if we like it, then who knows?”

Hudgens has also revealed her love and support of High School Musical: The Musical:The Series which is a show on Disney+ inspired by the original, starring Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. “They’re already making a [new] High School Musical and I think their spin on it is so smart,” she told J-14 in November 2019. “I love what they’re doing. [The original film] was a moment in time that was really special. I’ll always be grateful for it, but let’s let it be that moment in time.”

Hudgens’ ex, however, would be up for possibly reprising his role. When asked about a potential High School Musical reboot, Efron told E! News in May 2022 that “of course” he would join. “I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible,” he said at the time. “I hope it happens.”

