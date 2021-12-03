The saga continues. Following the ongoing relationship triangle and subsequent drama between Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, the “Lie Lie Lie” crooner is adding more fuel to the fire.

Bassett, 20, released a trio of new songs on Friday, December 3, which seemingly alluded to his previous breakup drama — alongside a few curious references to his former flame and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar. In what the Oceanside, California, native described as a “three-part story” via Instagram, he released an EP (and accompanying music videos) that feature songs, “Crisis,” “Secret” and “Set Me Free.”

“Releasing these vulnerable snippets of my life is equally terrifying and beautifully liberating,” Bassett said via a press release. “As stated in ‘Set Me Free,’ ‘It’s been a f—king year.’ While it’s been one of the most challenging periods in my lifetime by far; it has ultimately led to immense growth. I’ve been up, down, and everywhere in between. Each of these songs pinpoint a different moment in time, in my processing.”

He continued at the time: “My hope is that those going through similar things feel heard and seen and can step closer to healing. While it’s important to express my truth in art, I do not wish ill will on anyone, nor do I endorse using art as fuel for negativity. I truly hope the peace I’ve found amidst this challenging year encourages others to keep going and know that there really is light at the end of the tunnel.”

In the songs, the Stuck in the Middle alum seemingly references his past heartbreak and included subtle nods to the Grammy nominee, 18.

“If you get to tell your truth / Then so do / And it’s cool if you want me to play the bad guy,” Bassett croons on “Crisis,” one of his recent releases. “Half the s–t you’re saying’s only half true / Messing with my life as a career move / I can’t help but wonder why you won’t make it end. / I wish that I could open my eyes and the nightmare be over/ But you sensationalize, keep fanning the fire for the headlines.”

The Disney Channel alum previously tweeted on November 15 that he planned to donate “100% of my earnings” of “Crisis” to “mental health organizations in perpetuity,” including Bring Change to Mind, Jack.Org, Beyond Blue and Mind UK.

Bassett’s drama with the “Traitor” songstress began earlier this year shortly after Rodrigo dropped her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January. As the Bizaardvark alum’s heartbreaking tune went viral, eagle-eyed fans noticed that its lyrics seemingly paralleled her alleged romance and breakup with Bassett. Bassett, for his part, then was linked to the Girl Meets World alum, 22.

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” Rodrigo sang on the Grammy-nominated track, which fans thought referenced Carpenter’s hair color and age.

Since then, Bassett and Carpenter also released new tracks that seemingly alluded to the drama. While the trio never explicitly revealed who were their musical inspirations, fans speculated there was more to the story.

“I have a right to stand up for myself,” Bassett told GQ, in an interview published on Friday about his new songs and the drama he went through earlier this year after Rodrigo’s song came out. “I would see TikToks with, like, 50 million views and 10 million ‘likes’ saying, ‘If I ever see that kid on the street, I’m going to f—king kill him.’ It’s hard to see that and then be living in New York and walking down the street.”

While the pair haven’t spoken since her debut single was released — Bassett claimed during the interview that he has attempted to make contact — sometimes hearing her chart-topping tracks is unavoidable.

“I would be on my way to sessions and I would hear two songs on the same station in one Uber ride,” he told the magazine before noting that “people don’t realize how long ago” their former romance and drama actually way.

“It’s not as recent as it seems. I’m a completely different person now,” Bassett explained. “I’m not here to expose people. It was eating me alive, and I couldn’t keep it in anymore. … Ultimately, being in a relationship is a responsibility. I don’t know if I’m ready for that. I’ve only had three [relationships], despite what it seems.”

Scroll below for a full breakdown of Bassett’s lyrics and how they relate to his supposed drama with his Disney+ costar: