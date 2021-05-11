Speaking his mind. Joshua Bassett posted a heartfelt message about sexuality via Twitter and encouraged his fans to love “shamelessly” in their own lives.

“My entire life, people have told me my sexuality,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 20, began in a post on Tuesday, May 11. “People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance.”

He then addressed followers who spread “toxicity” instead of positivity. “Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it,” the actor continued. “It’s 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it’s time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me or damn me to hell, I love you all the same.”

The “Lie Lie Lie” singer concluded by telling his fans to love who they choose to without feeling shame or guilt about it.

“Love who you love shamelessly,” he wrote. “It’s OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜.”

Earlier this week, Bassett praised fellow musician Harry Styles in an interview with Clevver News. “What I admire about Harry Styles is he’s a very classy man, and he’s very well rounded,” he said of the “Fine Line” singer, 27, on Monday, May 10. “He kind of does it all — like acting, singing, fashion — and I think that he’s just a nice guy who doesn’t say too much, but when he talks it matters.”

He was discussing the former One Direction member in response to a fan question about whether he would ever collaborate with Styles. “He’s just cool,” he added. “Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot. He’s very charming too. Lots of things. I guess this is also my coming out video.”

Last year, Bassett was linked to his HSMTMTS costar Olivia Rodrigo, whose smash hit “Drivers License” is widely believed by fans to be about their relationship. The pair never publicly confirmed that they were dating.

In summer 2020, the Stuck in the Middle alum reportedly moved on with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, though neither party ever confirmed it. Fans later speculated that Carpenter, 22, was the older “blonde girl” that Rodrigo, 18, referenced in the “Drivers License” lyrics.

Earlier this year, Bassett praised Rodrigo’s latest single “Deja Vu” in an Instagram post. “SUUUUUUPER late on this but!” he wrote in April. “I love this song so much @oliviarodrigo!!! The world better watch out for the album!!!!!”