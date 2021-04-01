Olivia Rodrigo is at it again! Three months after making headlines for seemingly writing “Drivers License” about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, fans are convinced she’s continuing the narrative with her new single, “Deja Vu.”

“I really like descriptive, narrative-based songwriting, so we tried to do that in the verses and paint pictures of all the specific things that you do in a relationship,” the 18-year-old musician told American Songwriter ahead of the Thursday, April 1, release. “I thought it’d be interesting to write a song, using deja vu, about how sometimes when somebody moves on in a relationship and they get with a new partner, you watch it and you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that was all of the stuff that I did.’ I think that’s a really relatable, universal thing.”

Rodrigo reportedly dated Bassett, 20, while filming season 1 of the Disney+ series. After their split, he was linked to fellow Disney darling Sabrina Carpenter during the summer of 2020. Social media users were subsequently convinced that Rodrigo penned “Drivers License” about Carpenter after she changed the lyrics from “brunette” to “blonde” before she released the track in January. (She previously teased the song via Instagram months before she recorded it.)

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” she sings in the track about the 21-year-old former Girl Meets World star.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Rodrigo told Billboard in January as the Carpenter chatter made headlines. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

In the new song, Rodrigo sings about an ex moving on.

“So when you gonna tell her / That we did that too? She thinks it’s special / But it’s all re-used,” the lyrics read. “That was our place, I found it first / I made the jokes you tell to her / When she’s with you.”

Scroll through for a breakdown of the lyrics — including why all signs point to Bassett again: