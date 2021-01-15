Celebrity Style

Is Olivia Rodrigo Wearing Joshua Bassett’s Denim Jacket in the ‘Drivers License’ Music Video? Fans Think So

By
Is Olivia Rodrigo Wearing Joshua Bassett's Jacket in 'Drivers License?’
Olivia Rodrigo; Joshua Bassett. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Woah! Could this be a new layer to the “Drivers License” drama?

Proof That the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Winter Style Is as Hot as Their Bikini Looks

Read article

One eagle-eyes fan took to TikTok to share a new addition to the theory that Olivia Rodrigo’s new song is about her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett.

For a little background, on January 4, Rodrigo dropped her first single, which many assumed to be about her ex and fellow High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar, Bassett. Between pointed lyrics like, “I guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me,” and “you’re probably with that blonde girl” referencing Bassett’s new rumored romance with fellow Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter, there’s a lot of evidence to confirm this theory. And now there’s even more!

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2021

Read article

One TikTok user shared screen grabs from Rodrigo’s music video featuring the songstress wearing a sherpa-trimmed denim jacket that Bassett can be seen wearing throughout HSMTMTS. “Did nobody notice the jacket she’s wearing,” the user wrote as the song plays in the background.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Wearing Joshua Bassett's Jacket in 'Drivers License?’
Olivia Rodrigo in the video for “Drivers License.” YouTube

There you have it! Even more proof that Rodrigo’s song is about Bassett. But he’s not one to stay quiet.

On Thursday, January 14, Bassett released his own song “Lie, Lie, Lie” that calls out a person who is “acting all so innocent” as they speak poorly about him. Could this be about Rodrigo’s new hit? Maybe!

Throughout the chorus, he sings, “I know what you say about me / I hope that it makes you happy / You can’t seem to get me off your mind (Get me off your mind) / Oh, I know you’re lying through your teeth / You told them the lies that you told me / I’ve had enough of it this time (Had enough this time).” In the accompanying music video, he even is seen driving along in the car at one point, possibly referencing the “Drivers License” video.

Most Stunning Celebrity Makeup-Free Moments of 2021: Kate Hudson, Eva Longoria and More

Read article

However, in an Instagram Story he explained, “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time. It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them.”

He continued, “It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!