Art imitating life … again? Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett return as Nini and Ricky in the season 2 trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and already the on-again, off-again TV couple are having problems.

The sneak peek, released on Thursday, April 8, shows Nini and Ricky committing to their relationship even after she accepts a spot at a performing arts school. “We are going to make this long-distance thing look easy,” she declares as they cuddle, to which he replies, “I’m gonna FaceTime you every morning.” While Nini explains that the move to the acting conservatory from East High is a big step for her, she notes: “Honestly Ricky’s a huge deal to me too.”

The pair will seemingly find themselves embroiled in another love triangle as well. “Sounds like your girlfriend wants some space. Let me know if you’re looking for one who doesn’t,” new character Lily, played by Olivia Rose Keegan, tells Ricky.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) gets into some friendly competition with her ex (Derek Hough), which convinces her that her students should put on Beauty and the Beast for their next show rather than High School Musical 2.

At the end of season 1, which aired in January 2020, Nini and Ricky got back together after starring alongside each other in East High’s production of High School Musical. Their future was uncertain once she received an offer to attend another school.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Disney+ series since rumors of a feud between Rodrigo, 18, and Bassett, 20, surfaced in January with the release of her hit single, “Drivers License.” Many speculated that the actress wrote the song about her costar and his rumored girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, after he allegedly moved on with the Girl Meets World alum, 21, following his breakup from Rodrigo.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” the “Deja Vu” singer told Billboard in January. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Bassett has remained relatively tight-lipped about Rodrigo’s successful track, but he did react to a February Saturday Night Live sketch about the song. In a TikTok video, he watched the skit on YouTube after his friend told him he was “on SNL last night.” However, after Mikey Day compared him to “my bitch ex Gina,” the actor shut his laptop and stared at the camera while Kacey Musgraves’ “Happy & Sad” played.

Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres on Disney+ Friday, May 14.